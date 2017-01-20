PCH Closed in Pacific Palisades After Waterspout Downs Wires

PCH is closed at Porto Marina Way on Friday, Jan. 20 due to downed wires on the highway.

According to Palisades Patrol, the heavy rains from Friday’s storm brought a waterspout at that location after 1 p.m. The waterspout from the ocean caused compromised the power lines, which then hit the roof of a truck driving on southbound PCH.

The roof of the southbound truck was torn off by the low wires, which then were hit by a northbound truck. According to Palisades Patrol, the top of one pole was bent over and the support wires that held the pole in place were severed.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has been on scene along with Caltrans to remove the wires and replace the pole. PCH will be tentatively closed until midnight.

Also in the area during Friday’s storm, county crews closed Malibu Canyon Road due to unstable hillside and rock slides.

