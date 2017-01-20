Palisadian Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski Win Golden Globe

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Twenty years after earning their first Golden Globe for writing The People vs. Larry Flynt, Palisadian Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski garnered a second one for their work on The People v. O.J. Simpson.

“It’s crazy that we won a second Golden Globe for another People versus project, exactly 20 years later,” said Alexander, a 1981 Palisades High School graduate who grew up in Mandeville Canyon. “I must be getting ancient—because 20 years is a really long time. I guess People versus is a good-luck title for me.”

This time, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, an FX miniseries, which Alexander and Karaszewski created, co-wrote and co-produced with others, was the favorite to win the Best Television Limited Series or TV movie category after having won 33 other awards, including nine Emmys and four Critics Choice awards.

The television award season has thus far brought more than 90 nominations for The People v. O.J. Simpson, ranging from a nod from the Writers Guild of America, which has yet to select a winner, to 17 Online Film and Television Association nominations of which the show has won seven, including an award for Alexander and the writing team.

The show premiered on Feb. 2 last year, and “it’s been one continuous year of interviews and press and discussions,” Alexander said. “This is my first TV show, and it’s totally different than movies. The awards season goes on forever. It’s become sort of silly how many banquet dinners I’ve eaten with Cuba [Gooding Jr., who played O.J. Simpson] and [John] Travolta [who played attorney Robert Shapiro]. It’s like we live at the Beverly Hilton. The people at FX say it’ll wrap up in another month or two. I guess by then, I’ll miss it.”