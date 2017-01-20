Palisades Rain Report January 2017

When the rain finally stopped on Jan. 6, rainmeister Carol Leacock and her deputy, Ted Mackie, reported that 1.03 inches of rain had fallen in the official county rain gauge at their home on Bienveneda.

“Just drizzling today,” Mackie reported on Jan. 10, “but another storm is on the way, so they say.”

On Jan. 12, we received 0.81 inches of rain and on Jan. 13, 1.7 inches of rain. This brought our season total to 10.15 inches, which is well ahead of the normal year-to-date 5.66 inches of rain. Read the late December 2016 report to follow the progress.

The most rain recorded in the Palisades since 1942 was 42.60 inches in 1997-18. The driest year was 4.11 inches in 2006-07.