Five Political Leaders To Address Palisades Democrats

The Pacific Palisades Democratic Club will hold its 2017 annual meeting from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 22 at the Woman’s Club, 901 Haverford Ave.

Five Democratic office holders will speak and answer questions from the audience. The scheduled speakers are State Senator Ben Allen, Assemblyman Richard Bloom, City Councilman Mike Bonin, Mayor Eric Garcetti and Congressman Ted Lieu.

All residents are welcome. Admission is free, but there is a suggested donation of $20 to defray costs. There will be light refreshments and there is free parking on-street and on-site.

Please RSVP to info@palisadesdemclub.org or (310) 230-2084. Visit palidems.org for more information. Before the speakers address the group, club members in good standing who are present will vote to ratify the 2017 Executive Board candidate slate and any bylaw modifications.