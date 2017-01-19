Palisades Design Review Board Approves Shell Station Plans

After 19 months and five meetings, the long-debated proposed convenience store design at the Shell station on Sunset at Via de la Paz was approved by the Pacific Palisades Design Review Board on Jan. 11.

Owner Saeed Kohonoff purchased the corner station after selling his Mobil station (a block away) to Caruso Affiliated.

His plans include demolishing the existing service bay (1,900 sq.ft.) and replacing it with a 2,748-sq.ft. mini-mart.

DRB members Kelly Comras, Sarah Griffin, Donna Vaccarino, Paul Darrall and Stuart Muller (Barbara Kohn and David Hibbert were absent) approved the latest design, the use of the property and the location of the store.

They were mixed on what hours to approve, but the majority voted it could open at 5 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and stay open to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Although the DRB does not control liquor licensing, the board voted 4-1 against alcohol sales.