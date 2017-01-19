Amadea Bailey to Speak to Palisades Artists

Guest speaker Amadea Bailey will address the Pacific Palisades Art Association from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Woman’s Club, 901 Haverford Ave.

Born in Germany, Bailey spent her childhood in Kenya. Her father was a theologian and a professor and taught in a tiny village, Limuru, 22 miles outside of Nairobi. On her website she writes, “I experienced a sense of freedom and abandon, and an immediate connection to the tactile, physical, and non-rational worlds. Now, as an adult, my paintings reconnect me to that awakened child of Africa.