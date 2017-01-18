Palisades Girls Basketball Soars Past Competition

The Palisades High School girls basketball team blew away the competition in its first two regular season games last week, winning 81-52 against Venice High School and 80-35 against University High School.

Against Venice on Jan. 11, senior guard Chelsey Gipson, who won Player of the Game honors, scored 36 points, including eight three-point baskets. Guards Kayla Williams and Chaniya Pickett added 17 and 16 points respectively, to combine with Gipson for all but 12 of Pali’s 81 points.

In addition, 5-foot-10 freshman forward Jane Nwaba grabbed 12 rebounds and scored 5 points, while 5-foot-11 senior forward Caytlnn Gorden nabbed 8 rebounds to help bring the team’s win-loss record to 14-6 overall.

Although the team has had a successful season thus far, Coach Torino Johnson said he isn’t concerned with wins and losses, but instead focuses on improvement. “We’re working on everything,” Johnson said. “Simply put, we’re trying to get better on both ends of the court . . . Little by little, we’re trying to have a fundamental discipline out on the floor.”