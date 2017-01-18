PaliHi Boys Basketball Starts 2016-2017 Season Strong

Pali slowed the game, eating up the clock and scoring 16 more points in the quarter to Venice’s 13. Lynch ended with 14 points, while Kerkorian contributed 11.

“It started off slow, but they fought through it,” Coach Donzell Hayes said after the game. “I’m proud of them. I’ll take any win I can get.”

Two days earlier on Jan. 9 against University, the game was also tight for three quarters with the Dolphins leading just 49-47 at the start of the fourth quarter. Uni’s Richard Wilson tied the game, but then Pali’s Daniel Emein, the game’s leading scorer with 21 points, went on a scor- ing spree, downing two three-pointers and a field goal to put Pali up 57-49.

At that point, Uni called a timeout, and when play resumed, Nick Kerkorian, who scored 20 points in the game, added two more baskets, while Uni’s Jude Agbasi also made four free throws. Leading 61-51, Pali scored 10 of its last 12 points on free throws as the Wildcats fouled repeatedly.

Palisades (9-6 overall) travels to LACES today for a 5:30 p.m. game and then plays at home at 6:30 p.m. this Friday (January 20) against Fairfax, which is 13-1 and ranked 8th by the L.A. Times among L.A.- area prep teams. Fairfax beat Uni 82-55 on January 11 and triumphed over Venice 68-28 on January 13.

The Dolphins host Hamilton at 5:30 p.m. on January 23 and then travel to Westchester (14-6 and ranked 13th) on Jan. 25 for a 5:30 p.m. battle.