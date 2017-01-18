Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness Meeting to Address Service-Resistant Homeless

The Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness will start the year with guest speaker Judge Michael Levanas, who will discuss service-resistant homeless people at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, in the Palisades Library community room, 861 Alma Real. The public is invited.
Judge Levanas, a Palisades resident, will explore such questions as: What are the options for dealing with homeless people living long-term on our streets, who desperately need but refuse services? Are they competent to make their own life, and possibly death, decisions? According to the law, what can and cannot be done? What solutions do we have when their living conditions are disturbing and a hazard to the community and themselves?
Levanas was appointed a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge in 2005, and in 2008 he was named Supervising Judge of Probate.
Since 2014 he has been the Presiding Judge of Juvenile Court. He began his legal career with the L.A. County Public Defender’s office.
PPTFH President Doug McCormick noted, “Our enforcement and outreach work continues to show steady progress. In the first 11 months of our work, the combination has resulted in moving 29 individuals off the streets—roughly 33 percent of those engaged by the Outreach Team.”
McCormick pointed out that Ocean Park Community Center has merged with the Lamp community and the new, larger organization, The People Concern, in- cludes more housing opportunities.
“Last year PPTFH became a 501(c)(3), allowing us to now raise funds for not only the outreach team but also possible efforts such as providing move-in expenses and helping to find and send the homeless back to their families,”McCormicksaid.“We are looking for a volunteer to help us as recording secretary at monthly Board meetings, and another volunteer as coordinator of social media.”
Visit pptfh.org for more information.
