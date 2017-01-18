Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness Meeting to Address Service-Resistant Homeless

The Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness will start the year with guest speaker Judge Michael Levanas, who will discuss service-resistant homeless people at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, in the Palisades Library community room, 861 Alma Real. The public is invited.

Judge Levanas, a Palisades resident, will explore such questions as: What are the options for dealing with homeless people living long-term on our streets, who desperately need but refuse services? Are they competent to make their own life, and possibly death, decisions? According to the law, what can and cannot be done? What solutions do we have when their living conditions are disturbing and a hazard to the community and themselves?

Levanas was appointed a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge in 2005, and in 2008 he was named Supervising Judge of Probate.