Expert at Palisades Alliance for Seniors Program to Discuss Long-term Care Issues Jan. 23

The next Palisades Alliance for Seniors program on Monday, Jan. 23, will feature Terry Magady, who will speak on “How the State Can Help With Long-Term Care, Even If You Have Substantial Assets.”

This topic may be of interest to long-time residents who are living on fixed incomes, but have seen their property values greatly appreciate.

Magady is a nationally recognized expert in the field of elder law. He has written numerous articles published by Continuing Education of the Bar (CEB) and the Los Angeles County Bar Association, including two chapters in CEB’s California Elder Law Resources, Benefits, and Planning: An Advocate’s Guide.