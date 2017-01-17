Palisades Crime: Duo Befriend Man to Borrow His Car and Never Return

The following Jan. 15, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.



GRAND THEFT AUTO

17300 Pacific Coast Hwy, 12/21/16 at 11 PM. The suspects (#1 male white, brown hair, 40 years, #2 female white, 40 years NFD) befriended victim and asked to borrow his car to go to the store. Two days later the victim realized that the suspects failed to return victim’s vehicle.

BURGLARY/THEFT from MOTOR VEHICLE

400 East Channel Rd, btwn 1/13/17 at 7 PM and 1/14/17 at 5 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a backpack and laptop computer.

15700 Bowdoin, 1/12/17 btwn 3:23 PM and 3:26 PM . The suspects (#1 male Hispanic, black hair brown eyes, 5’4″ 30/40 years, #2 female Hispanic, black hair brown eyes, 5’2″, NFD) smashed the windows of two vehicles and took a alptop computer, backpack, and money.

16100 Sunset, btwn 1/6/17 at 4:15 PM and 1/9/17 at 6:30 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took guitars, drum cymbals, and a drill.

BURGLARY

1100 Charm Acres, 1/9/17 btwn 9 AM and 2:30 PM . The suspect smashed a glass door to enter victim’s home and took a computer (recovered outside of victim’s home).

1100 Las Pulgas Rd, 1/13/17 btwn 6:30 PM and 11 PM . The suspect smashed a glass door to enter victim’s home and ransacked a bedroom, bathroom, and closet. It is unknown what property was taken.

THEFT

100 Ocean Ave, btwn 12/17/16 at 3 PM and 1/7/17 at 7 AM. The suspect, possibly part of an exterminator crew, took two rugs and a china set from victim’s home.

500 Palisades Dr, 1/14/17 btwn 10:20 AM and 10:40 AM . The victim left his phone and tablet at location. When the victim returned his property was missing.

200 W Channel Rd, 1/9/17 at 1:30 PM. The suspect tricked victim into paying rent for a property the suspect did not own.

VANDALISM

900 Temescal Canyon, btwn 12/15/16 at 6 PM and 12/16/16 at 2:30 PM. The suspect cut a power cord to victim’s theater sign.

OTHER CRIMES

Arson

1100 Charm Acres, 1/2/17 at 10:45 PM. The suspect lit victim’s trash cans and a Christmas tree on fire.