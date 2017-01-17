Ines Thomé and Katina Mitchell to Perform at St. Matthew’s Church in Pacific Palisades

Internationally renowned guitarist Ines Thomé and soprano Katina Mitchell will be featured in a concert of music for solo guitar, guitar and voice, and guitar and string quartet at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, at St. Matthew’s Church, 1031 Bienveneda Ave.

Thomé studied guitar in her native Frankfurt, earning an Artist Diploma with Distinction in 2011. In August 2013, she moved to Los Angeles and began postgraduate work at USC, working with William Kanengiser. She is a frequent collaborator with Mitchell.

Thomé was featured in the L.A. Philharmonic’s performance of John Adams’s clarinet concerto, Gnarly Buttons, performing on guitar, banjo and mandolin, with the composer conducting. The guitarist is equally at home in the pop world and is featured on the album Black is the Color with the band Arven, which enjoyed a long run on the German pop music charts.

Soprano Katina Mitchell, a native of California, holds degrees from Rice University, Middlebury College and USC. She has performed at concerts in Italy and Germany.