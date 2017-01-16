Volunteers Needed For 2017 Palisades Homeless Count

For three nights in late January, thousands of volunteers will count the transients living in Los Angeles County during the annual Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.

Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness board members Kim Cleary and David Morena wrote in a Jan. 2 email to the News: “It is that time of year again; time for us to count the homeless in Pacific Palisades. This year the count will take place on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 5 a.m.”

Volunteers will meet in Mercer Hall at Palisades Charter High School to receive their assignments.

“To volunteer for this important community event, please go to the website (theycountwillyou.org) and select Pacific Palisades,” Cleary and Morena wrote. “Once you have signed up, we will contact you to give you further information as we get closer to the date.”

Questions? Contact kimjdave@msn.com or call (310) 230-8041.