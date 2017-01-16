Palisades Crime: Invite to Home for Drinks Turns to Taser and Punch to Face

The following Jan. 8, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.
ASSAULT with a DEADLY WEAPON
January 6, 7:45 p.m. in the 70 block of Ocean Way. The suspect (male white, 5’6” 150, 38/40 years) was invited to victim’s home for drinks. When victim turned his back to the suspect, suspect used a taser on victim and punched victim’s face.
BURGLARY/THEFT from VEHICLE
- December 22 to 23, 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. in the 14900 block of Sunset. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet, suitcase and credit cards.
- January 1, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., PCH/Sunset. The suspect took the key to victim’s vehicle from on top of a tire and took a wallet and cell phone.
BURGLARY
- December 29, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Mabery. The suspect entered victim’s home through an open door while victim was upstairs, and took a laptop computer.
- January 1, 2:20 to 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Amalfi. The two suspects (males 5’8” to 5’10” 160/180 lbs.) used a ladder to smash a second floor window on victim’s home and took jewelry and handbags.
- January 5, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the 15200 block of DePauw. The suspects, two males (one was 6’ 180 lbs.), entered victim’s home through an open door and took clothing. The suspects fled when the victim arrived home.
THEFT
January 3, 11:25 a.m. in the 14800 block of PCH. The suspect (male black, 5’8” 160lb, 20 years, tattoos on face and hands) attempted to buy an alcoholic beverage with a credit card. When the card was declined, the suspect took victim’s alcoholic beverage and fled.
VANDALISM
January 3, 1:03 a.m. in the 17300 block of Sunset. The suspect (identified) entered victim’s vehicle without permission and vomited on the rear floor.
ARSON
January 2, 10:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Charm Acres. The suspect lit victim’s trash cans and a Christmas tree on fire.
Social Icons