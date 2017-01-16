The Park Advisory Board will hold its quarterly meeting at 7 p.m., Jan. 18, in the small gym at the Palisades Recreation Center, 851 Alma Real Dr. Topics will include the park master plan and park trees; the introduction of Mike Tomas, the new tennis shop operator; and a discussion regarding the launch of a fundraising campaign through the L.A. Parks Foundation.
Pacific Palisades Parks Advisory Board Meets Jan. 18
Author: Matt Sanderson
