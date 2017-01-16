Join Our ‘Friends of the Palisades News’ Team!

Since our founding in November 2014, the Palisades News has striven to become a reliable hyper-local news source and alternative voice newspaper for Pacific Palisades and Santa Monica Canyon.

As a public service, we mail the News free of charge to every household and business in the Palisades, the first and third week of the month.

Many people have been asking us, “How can we support the News? We want to help out.” You can join our team — the Friends of the Palisades News — by sending us a donation of any amount that will help defray our printing and postage costs (exclusively).

As we move into our third year, the Friends team will bolster our mission to provide a superb local newspaper that is “comped” to the entire community.

To contribute by credit card, please contact Rosemary at our office: (424)-744-8497 or by email: rkelly@palisadesnews.com. Checks made payable to the Palisades News can be mailed to our office, 869 Via de la Paz #B, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272.

Thank you!

Scott Wagenseller

Owner and Publisher