Chipotle to Open in Pacific Palisades Jan. 19

Chipotle, a national chain that serves fast-casual Mexican food, will open a new restaurant at the corner of Sunset and Monument this Thursday, Jan. 19.

Last week, new employees underwent training in the store, which replaces the former Panda Express. The interior has been completely redone to be ADA-compliable, and a public bathroom has been added.

Chipotle’s menu features four items: burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. The price of each item is based on the choice of meat or vegetarian choices. Additional optional toppings are offered free of charge, and include rice, beans, four types of salsa, sour cream, cheese and lettuce.