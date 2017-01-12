Theatre Palisades Offers PaliHi Season Subscriptions

Theatre Palisades, the community theater located on Haverford Avenue at Temescal Canyon Road, is offering a 2017 season subscription, starting in January with Picnic by William Inge.

Subscribers will see five shows at Pierson Playhouse: Picnic; The Hollow by Agatha Christie; Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike by Christopher Durang; The Fantasticks by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt and In-Laws, Outlaws, and Other People (That Should Be Shot) by Steve Franco.

Additionally, subscribers are invited for champagne and a party on opening night for each play, and receive a free ticket voucher for one of the shows at the Morgan-Wixson Playhouse in Santa Monica.

Sylvia Grieb, subscriptions chairman, also promises “Inexpensive, no commuting traffic and free parking.”