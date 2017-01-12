Theatre Palisades Offers PaliHi Season Subscriptions

Theatre Palisades, the community theater located on Haverford Avenue at Temescal Canyon Road, is offering a 2017 season subscription, starting in January with Picnic by William Inge.
Subscribers will see five shows at Pierson Playhouse: Picnic; The Hollow by Agatha Christie; Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike by Christopher Durang; The Fantasticks by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt and In-Laws, Outlaws, and Other People (That Should Be Shot) by Steve Franco.
Additionally, subscribers are invited for champagne and a party on opening night for each play, and receive a free ticket voucher for one of the shows at the Morgan-Wixson Playhouse in Santa Monica.
Sylvia Grieb, subscriptions chairman, also promises “Inexpensive, no commuting traffic and free parking.”
Many aspiring actors and actresses, directly out of college, make Theatre Palisades one of their first audition stops. Longtime subscribers remember seeing Amy Adams in Crimes of the Heart, just a few years before she was nominated for Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Junebug in 2005.
A regular season subscription is $80; seniors 62+ and students 21 and under are $70.
