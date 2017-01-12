Lifestyle Improvement Tips for Seniors

By Michael Edlen

Special to the Palisades News

It is essential for those who prefer to remain in their present home for as long as possible to keep as active, alert and as involved as they are able.

Similarly, for those who have become caregivers, facilitating that active involvement will aid immeasurably in the seniors being able to have a longer and healthier experience.

For many seniors, days seem to pass into months and time just goes by. Their focus often becomes narrowed down to basic activities, and they have very little communication with other people. Lacking in exercise of either mind or body, their energy may continue to lessen and interests diminish steadily. This clearly is not a path which will lead them to remaining healthy in their home environment.

Focusing on what seniors are interested in and keeping them actively engaged in their hobbies can greatly improve their lifestyle quality. If they can be helped to accomplish some goals or realize some wishes they had longed to do, the actual effort and process can improve energy, vitality and enthusiasm, as they then have so much more to live for.