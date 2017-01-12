A Harrowing But True Horse Story

“Arabians are English Pleasure horses, bred to naturally pick up their legs and hold their head high,” Kayli says, proudly. “They really are considered the most beautiful horses.

“Four years ago it happened. This horse in Scottsdale was sent to Minnesota to be bred. The breeder mistakenly sent her back, pregnant, on a trailer destined for the slaughterhouse—a horse worth thousands of dollars.”

Kayli continues, “I showed my earlier script to Charles and he liked it, so we decided to write it together for our master’s thesis—same story line, new characters.”

With limited time—just three semesters for preproduction, production and post- production—the two displayed tremendous ingenuity and resourcefulness. Not only did they “employ” family members and friends, but also relied upon Mount St. Mary’s facilities and Kayli’s friends from the Arabian horse industry for location shots.

Kayli’s mother, Cheryl Fortun, served as production designer and dressed the cast. “Zoe [Bunce], who plays Holland, the lead character, was 11 at the time and was able to wear my mom’s clothes,” Kayli says. “After the shoot, Mom ended up giving Zoe the clothes she had worn in the movie because she looked so cute.”

Kayli’s dad, Kevin, funded the film, at an estimated cost of between $30,000 to $50,000.

“We got lucky,” she says, “because my industry allowed us to use the locations gratis. These included Jade Creek Arabians in Santa Ynez, Taking the Reins in Glendale and Sycamore Farms in Malibu. This was a huge help. Had we paid for everything, it would have been more like $250,000.”

Mount St. Mary’s film program, a low-residence, weekend program, leases a 4,400-sq.-ft. green screen sound stage at Hollywood Center Studios. A thriving independent production lot, it provides stages and related services to TV, movie and commercial production companies.

With clever legerdemain, the filmmaking team was able to provide several action scenes, despite the fact that Zoe was an inexperienced rider. Kayli gave her a few lessons, but the goal was simply that she be able go up to a horse and feel comfortable and not look like she was terrified.

“For the opening sequence in the film,” Kayli says, “we went to the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show and found a young rider who was willing to wear Zoe’s outfit and fill in for us in the riding scene.”