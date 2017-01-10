Palisades News Letters: Ham Radio Volunteers Are Ready to Help in Emergency

Ham Radio Volunteers Are Ready to Help in Emergency



I read with the great interest the letter published in your December 21 issue by Karen Ridgley regarding the loss of cell-phone capability when there is a power outage that impacts cell towers. The only reliable means of communication when there is no power is by amateur (ham) radio, as it does not rely on any infrastructure and can be powered by alternate energy (battery, propane, gasoline, natural gas, solar).

Recently, Scott Reaser and I sent letters to Michael Bonin’s office, the Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce and Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore describing the exact situation that Ms. Ridgley outlined. The letters also offered some help in the form of a group of amateur radio operators in Pacific Palisades who regularly meet and practice passing messages in case of an emergency.

We, the group, offered to work with anyone designated to provide emergency radio communications when needed. We received a positive response from Councilman Bonin’s office but they asked us to contact Chief Nida of the Fire Department. We initially received no response from the other two addressees.

A second attempt was made to contact the LAPD and the Chamber of Commerce. The LAPD responded and thought we had a great idea but there was no one to act as a liaison. We haven’t yet received a response from the Chamber.