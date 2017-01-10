Palisadian Allison Holdorff Polhill Runs for LAUSD School Board

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Allison Holdorff Polhill seeks to bring the knowledge and skills she gained during six years as a Palisades Charter High School board member to a new position on the Los Angeles Unified School District board.

“This village [of Pacific Palisades] does an amazing job of supporting our schools, and I would like to see that spread throughout L.A.,” Holdorff Polhill said. “PaliHi is a great example of how a board can work with and appreciate teachers, address student needs and also balance the budget. The way that everyone [at Pali] is working together collaboratively is something we worked hard to get to, and we’re there. We’re serving the kids.”

Holdorff Polhill will be running to replace Steve Zimmer, a two-term LAUSD school board member, in representing District 4, a sprawling area that includes the Palisades, Westchester, Venice, Hollywood, Brentwood, Westwood, Mar Vista, Encino, Topanga, Toluca Lake, Tarzana and Woodland Hills. The election will take place March 7 with a runoff on May 19.

Her goal is to bring a “student-first lens” to the agenda, an improved overall graduation and proficiency rate, and a balanced budget to the district. She would also like to change the focus of the board, so it both avoids micromanaging and drops the debate about traditional vs. charter schools.