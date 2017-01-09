Upcoming Palisades Library Events January 2017

Free Movie

Meryl Streep plays Florence Foster Jenkins, the New York heiress who dreams of becoming an opera singer, in spite of the fact she can’t sing. The film, rated PG-13, also stars Hugh Grant and is directed by Steven Frears. It will screen at 1 p.m. on Jan. 14 in the Palisades Branch Library community room. The Rotten Tomatoes rating is 87 percent. Admission is free.

STEAM Workshop

Create a plush toy that buzzes on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 3 p.m. in the community room. This is the third in a series of four STEAM (Science + Technology + Engineering + Art + Math) workshops. Families of children, tweens and teens are invited.