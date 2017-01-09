Upcoming Palisades Library Events January 2017

Free Movie
Meryl Streep plays Florence Foster Jenkins, the New York heiress who dreams of becoming an opera singer, in spite of the fact she can’t sing. The film, rated PG-13, also stars Hugh Grant and is directed by Steven Frears. It will screen at 1 p.m. on Jan. 14 in the Palisades Branch Library community room. The Rotten Tomatoes rating is 87 percent. Admission is free.
STEAM Workshop
Create a plush toy that buzzes on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 3 p.m. in the community room. This is the third in a series of four STEAM (Science + Technology + Engineering + Art + Math) workshops. Families of children, tweens and teens are invited.
Tai Chi for Seniors
Tai chi is a traditional low-impact Chinese exercise that promotes health, strength, relaxation and an overall sense of well-being. Four consecutive classes will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, starting Jan. 17 in the community room. Everyone is welcome to participate and encouraged to advance at his/her own pace, whatever one’s state of fitness. Admission is free.
