Palisades Chamber Installation Dinner is January 19

The Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce will hold its 68th annual installation dinner on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Riviera Country Club. Cocktail hour is 6 p.m. and dinner and awards are 7 p.m.

The emcee will be Palisadian Sam Lagana, an administrator at Pepperdine University and stadium announcer for the L.A. Rams. Actor and comedian Kevin Nealon, the town’s 29th honorary mayor, will be recognized.

Retiring two-year president Adam Glazer (Liberty Mutual Insurance) will welcome the new president, Palisadian Susan Payne of RE/MAX Estate Properties, Marina del Rey/Venice. She previously owned Scarlett’s Cupcakes on Via de la Paz.