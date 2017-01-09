Palisades Chamber Installation Dinner is January 19

The Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce will hold its 68th annual installation dinner on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Riviera Country Club. Cocktail hour is 6 p.m. and dinner and awards are 7 p.m.
The emcee will be Palisadian Sam Lagana, an administrator at Pepperdine University and stadium announcer for the L.A. Rams. Actor and comedian Kevin Nealon, the town’s 29th honorary mayor, will be recognized.
Retiring two-year president Adam Glazer (Liberty Mutual Insurance) will welcome the new president, Palisadian Susan Payne of RE/MAX Estate Properties, Marina del Rey/Venice. She previously owned Scarlett’s Cupcakes on Via de la Paz.
The Palisades Rotary Club will present its Businessperson of the Year Award to Palisades High School alum Scott Wagenseller, CEO of Gates Security/Palisades Patrol and owner/publisher of the Palisades News.
The Chamber’s Best New Business award will go to Luxe Home Care & Transportation, whose owner is Palisadian Fay Vahdani.
The Chamber’s Beautification Award will go to Seven Arrows Elementary School and real estate developer Elliot Zorensky, who built the school’s new annex on La Cruz Drive.
Greg Wood, the chief financial officer at Palisades High School and a former chamber president, will receive the 14th annual Mort Farberow Award. The criteria for this award are the 3 C’s that Mort held dear as the owner of Mort’s Deli: Community, Chamber and Children.
Past recipients of the Farberow Award include Bob Benton, Bob Sharka, Roberta Donohue, Cheryel Kanan, Sam Lagana, David Williams, Rich Wilken, Bob Ryan, Susan Carroll, Emily Kay, Nicole Howard, Kevin Sabin and Gerry Blanck.
The Chamber’s incoming executive committee includes Payne, President-elect Richard Blumenberg (RLB Architecture), Vice President Ramis Sadrieh (Technology for You!), Glazer, Roberta Donohue (Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club) and Joyce Brunelle (Suntricity Solar).
The board of directors will consist of Rena Alekperova (Banc of California), Vahn Alex- ander (Berkshire Hathaway), Mike Ball (ADT Security), Holly Davis (Coldwell Banker), Sarah Knauer (Amalfi Estates), Rick Lemmo (Caruso Affiliated), Bill Shuttic (Ultimate Health), Fay Vahdani (Luxe Home Care) and Nicole Howard (Gibson International).
Reservations are $115 per person and must be received by Friday, Jan. 13. There is a choice of chicken, salmon or spinach-and-ricotta ravioli and for dessert there is chocolate crunch sensation or the ganache strawberry shortcake.
Call (310) 459-7963, visit its website or visit the chamber office at 15330 Antioch St.
Social Icons