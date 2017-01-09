Chrysalis Serves a Dual Purpose in Pacific Palisades

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Chrysalis, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping both homeless and low-income people develop self-sufficiency, provides 48 hours of street maintenance each week in the Palisades.

Three Chrysalis team members pick up trash in both the Village and Marquez business block plus sweep the sidewalks and otherwise clean the Village for eight hours a day, twice a week. The cost for their services is shared by the Pacific Palisades Business Improvement District (BID), which strictly provides money towards the Village expenses, and the Palisades Chamber of Commerce. For the employees, the jobs are a stepping stone that provides training, confidence and an employer reference, according to Mark Loranger, the president and CEO of Chrysalis.

“The work is not that technical and not that glamorous, but it gives them the self-confidence to know that they can come in every day, work on a team, and take supervision,” said Loranger, who noted that two of the current Palisades employees receive minimum wage while the third is a supervisor who earns a couple of dollars extra per hour. “For the men and women who transition out of the program, over 70 percent are now working in other jobs.”

A new assessment of 55 landlords in the Village provides funding for the BID, which will spend about $37,000 of its $142,000 budget this year for Chrysalis’ services, said Laurie Sale, the organization’s executive director.

“We are very thankful for the consistently professional services they provide,” Sale said. “Their workers are diligent, hard-working, friendly and thorough.”

In the current annual contract, the Chamber of Commerce pays a base amount of about $30,000 ($2,480 per month), all of which is raised via donations. However, on occasion the chamber also requests additional Chrysalis services for various special events like the Community Expo & Classic Car Display, so the cost can rise a little for each event, perhaps adding an extra $1,000 during the year.