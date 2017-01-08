MRSA Cases Reported in Venice

In a neighborhood alert Mark Ryavec, president of Venice Stakeholders Association, and a candidate for Council District 11 said, “We understand that the County Department of Public Health has been contacted about the situation but has not initiated any response. At the first notice of the presence of MRSA, the County Health Department should have instituted ‘best practices’ that are routinely applied in hospitals and locker rooms to contain and eradicate the bacteria.”

Jasmin Mouflard, Lava-Mae’s Los Angeles director, said that they spray the disinfectant Oxivir 516 Concentrate over the shower walls and floor and the nearby ground after each shower use, but do not treat the sidewalk. She said the chemical kills MRSA in five minutes.