Editorial: Pacific Palisades Electrical Outages – The New Normal?

The latest power outage on the Castellammare mesa, in the Marquez area and lower Highlands started Dec. 16 and ended the next day, some 17 hours later. Dinner parties were interrupted, medication that needed to be kept chilled was in jeopardy and at least one resident on oxygen was affected. Streetlights and stoplights made travel dangerous in the darkened streets.

Early Dec. 17, power was available at the business plaza on lower Palisades Drive, and Tramonto resident Kelly Comras reported that Starbucks was packed as her neighbors, who still had no power, jockeyed for outlets for computers and cell phones.

Afterwards, the News received several letters from residents demanding an investigation into the L.A. Department of Water and Power and its ability to provide reliable electrical power in Pacific Palisades.

We checked our past issues for references to power outages. In September 2015, a resident from the Castellammare area reported: “This was our second power outage in three weeks.” At that time, we asked DWP to investigate, and their spokesperson Carol Tucker responded, “By the way, LADWP has said many times in community meetings that the main reason for building a new power substation in that area is to meet increasing power demand and improved reliability.”

On Jan. 6, 2016, the DWP reported “More than 1,000 LADWP customers in Pacific Palisades are without power.”

Tucker told the News, “On average in L.A., customers experience an outage once every 16 months and lose power a total of 93 minutes per year. In the Palisades, outages are three or four times a year and last about three to four hours.”