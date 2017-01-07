‘Picnic’ Opens at Theatre Palisades

William Inge’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Picnic will open at Theatre Palisades Friday, Jan. 13, in Pierson Playhouse.

The story takes place over 24 hours on Labor Day in a small town in Kansas. An attractive drifter, Hal Carter, comes to town. He is unemployed after college and a failed acting career in Hollywood. Working for his breakfast by doing chores in the backyard of kindly Mrs. Potts, Hal meets Madge and Millie Owens and their mother.

The outsider is invited to attend the town’s Labor Day picnic. His appearance disrupts and rearranges the lives of those with whom he comes into contact.

Directed by Sherman Wayne, with assistant director Martha Hunter, the show features Krystyna Ahlers (Madge Owens), Tamarah Ashton (Christine Schoenwalder), Nicholas Dostal (Hal Carter), Laura Goldstein (Helen Potts), Sue Hardie (Flo Owens), Manfred Hofer (Howard Bevans), Jessica Mason (Millie Owens), Spencer Rodman (Alan Seymour), Wendy Taubin (Rosemary Sydney) and Nancy Woods (Irma Kronkite).

Picnic will run through Feb. 19 on Friday and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors. The Pierson Playhouse is located at 941 Temescal Canyon Rd. Visit theatrepalisades.org or call (310) 454-1970 for more information.