Viewpoint: Palisades Village Will Stay Local

That is not going to happen. And I’ll tell you why. But first, a little personal back story to set the scene.

After living in Pacific Palisades for nearly 13 years, I moved back to Santa Monica 3-1/2 years ago. Let’s just say I’m more connected to the Palisades than your average Santa Monica resident. I still have friends and family here, I write for this paper, my son is at PaliHi, and so on.

That said, I rarely shop here any more. And it’s worth noting that my house in Santa Monica is pretty much equidistant to the center of town as my old house on the Castellammare mesa. I thought I would stay loyal to Gelson’s—well, there is now a Gelson’s in Santa Monica that, even though it is technically farther from my house than the one on Via de la Paz, feels closer. Plus, there are several Whole Foods (including one walking distance from my house), and plenty of other choices. I eat locally, I shop locally and go to the movies locally.

Whatever Rick Caruso will be offering will be nice, I’m sure. It has to be better than the ghost street Swarthmore became, a far cry from the once-bustling block it was. Remember when the firemen from Station 69 would eat lunch at Mort’s, or the staff at Village Books personally knew their customers? Or Baskin- Robbins on a Saturday night? That was great, real small-town living, but was largely lost as one store after another closed down.