Marquez Developer Agrees to Downsize

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

An agreement between neighbors may result in continued construction at 16815 Bollinger, in the Marquez neighborhood, after almost nine months of stopped work.

In early 2016, residents watched as the 1947 single-family dwelling and a detached garage on the 7,916 sq.-ft. lot was demolished. The posted notice said it was a remodel and that a Coastal Exemption had been granted.

New framing occupied much of the lot space and the roof line towered over neighboring homes. The neighbors repeatedly called the Department of City Planning, asking whether the city had seen the correct plans, and disputing that the project was a remodel.

After receiving numerous calls from neighbors, the city halted construction in April. In early July, the News contacted Luke Zamerini, chief inspector for residential inspection for the Department of Building and Safety, and asked for clarification on a remodel vs. demolition.

He replied in a July 11 email: “When a structure is completely removed, it is considered a demolition. If any portion of the structure remains and is built upon, it is considered a remodel.” (He added that the Los Angeles Building Code does not define a remodel.)