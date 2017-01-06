Home Invasion Reported on De Pauw Street in Pacific Palisades

by Sue Pascoe

Editor

A De Pauw homeowner posted the following on Nextdoor Palisades on Jan. 5.

“Sad to report that I came into the home to find it being ransacked by two young people (late teens, early 20’s but could not see their faces).

“Luckily they ran out the back door and around the house to De Pauw, and everyone is safe. I have filed a report with the police and they are hoping someone might have video footage on the street in the area.

“I am in the 15200 block of De Pauw along the Potrero Canyon rim,” he wrote. “If anyone records a camera facing the street during the late afternoon, early evening hours, they were clearly young and about 6-feet tall. I could not make out race. One was wearing an aqua green hoodie sweatshirt and the other left wearing my girlfriend’s winter puffy parka. My guess is they were walking around looking for a place to rob.”

The homeowner explained that he and his girlfriend were gone for about 50 minutes for a quick dinner in the village. “They [the burglars] had clearly spent time in the house due to the fact that it was quite torn up,” he said. “Meaning of course that they were watching and waiting for someone like me to leave.”

This morning (January 6), LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore wrote in an email to the Palisades News: “I spoke to the burglary detectives regarding the recent residential break-ins affecting our community. They are asking the community to discretely photograph the license plates of vehicles you see as suspicious or unusual in an attempt to reveal the identity of the burglary suspects.”

Moore is asking residents to email him any photos (277995@lapd.online). “Please avoid any confrontations,” he said. “I would also like any footage of suspicious persons caught on any home video (ring.com, etc.).”