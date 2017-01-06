Appeal Filed over LADWP Poles in Pacific Palisades

The City of Los Angeles sent out a notice on Dec. 5 that the L.A. DWP’s temporary pole-top distribution station at 16980 Sunset (near the western terminus of Marquez Avenue) was given a Coastal Development Permit with conditions.

The notice stated: “The proposed project is found to be in conformity with Chapter 3 of the California Coastal Act.”

Steven Somers is one of the leading opponents of the 61-ft.-high poles, which were placed on the parkway of his recently acquired property before the city approved the Coastal Development Permit. He said he was unaware of the proposed pole-top distribution station when he purchased the property, located on the former Bernheimer Gardens site. He hopes to build three ocean-view homes.

After Somers heard the city’s decision, he told the Palisades News via email that same day, “An appeal will be filed.”

On Dec. 19, the DWP sent out a notice that the Coastal Development Permit decision had been appealed. “A hearing before the Board of Public Works will be scheduled in the near future,” the letter stated.

Since January 2015, DWP officials have sought locations to place two 61-ft. pole-top distribution stations in Pacific Palisades, in order to help alleviate electrical-power issues. One station was initially planned for DWP property adjacent to the Marquez Elementary School’s lower playground, the other on El Medio at Sunset. When residents near both locations objected, a public meeting was held in March, and Councilman Mike Bonin audience members to come up with alternate sites, which they did—at Temescal/Sunset and at 16980 Sunset.