PaliHi Parents Debate School Start Date

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

On Dec. 13, the Palisades High School governing board heard parents argue against starting the 2017-18 school year a week or two before Los Angeles Unified School District, but that same evening, the district voted to shift its start date a week earlier to one of the dates PaliHi had been considering.

Throughout the fall, PaliHi had investigated potential start dates, including Aug. 7, 14 and 21, all pupil-free days, with students beginning school the following day. The latter date had been LAUSD’s intended start date, based on a September vote to shift the district’s start closer to Labor Day over the next two years. However, the district changed its position at its Dec. 13 meeting.

Although the date is still not firm, if the new plan remains, pupils would most likely begin attending LAUSD schools on Aug. 15. This year they returned to school on Aug. 16.