Proposed Earlham Homes in Pacific Palisades Under Scrutiny

About 20 people attended the meeting, including Earlham neighbor Art Levin, who opposed the house sizes. “The next largest home in this area is 7,500 sq. ft.,” he said. “The average size of homes in this neighborhood is 2,500 sq. ft. These are four-story homes that will look like cruise ships.”

“These are mega-mansions,” said DePauw resident Harlan Hogue, who also addressed the land’s instability. “I’ve lived here 43 years and I’ve seen all the landslides. One took out the street.”

Geologists have labeled the area Landslide #5, and earlier reports refer to the area as a tributary canyon to Potrero.

Lombard neighbor Greg Victoroff said, “This is the wrong project at the wrong place at the wrong time.” His concerns were echoed by Earlham neighbors Mike Sultan and Brett Bjornson.

Gonzalez was given numerous early documents by Bjornson and Sultan that addressed the area’s past instability.

As early as September 1993, in a letter to Pam Emerson of the California Coastal Commission, the city’s Director of Planning Frank Gatania wrote: “The tributary canyon rim cannot be restored and the community felt that it was important to keep as much of the canyon ambiance as possible since the rim could not actually be fully restored. In this area, the slide is buttressed to assure stability, but cannot be certified for further development.”

In October of the same year, the city’s Potrero Canyon Park project director Kathleen Chan received a letter from members of the Potrero Canyon Association, which stated in part: “The private lots along Earlham are, unfortunately, the most problematic. It is believed by many that the ‘lake’ beneath the area is in fact an underground stream.”

In a December 17, 1997 letter to Chan, the J. Byer Group, a geotechnical consulting firm, wrote: “Nine landslides were identified along the flanks of Potrero Canyon, starting with slide #1 below Friends Street which is the largest. Slide # 5 is located below Lombard Street and has been active in the recent past.”

J. Byer submitted a grading plan that proposed graded slopes along the rim of the canyon to act as buttress fills for lots which front on Friends Street and DePauw Street.