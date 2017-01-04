PaliHi Girls Basketball Wins Cantwell-Sacred Heart Tournament

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

It was a particularly happy year-end celebration for the Palisades High School girls basketball team, who won the championship game at the Cantwell-Sacred Heart tournament on New Year’s Eve.

The girls, coached by Torino Johnson, beat the home team 66-49 to earn first-place glory and cap a strong December, which included a second-place finish in the Gahr Tournament the previous week.

Pali, which now has a 12-5 record, fought well against Cantwell-Sacred Heart at the Montebello tournament despite injuries to two normal starters, Julia Ide and Chaniya Pickett, who had to sit out the game. Chelsey Gipson, Kayla Williams, Caytlnn Gorden, Jane Nwaba and Leily Martin instead started the game and helped earn the team’s win.

Between the two teams, things seemed fairly even at first. They were tied at 11 after the first quarter, but then Pali picked up steam. By halftime, the Dolphins were leading 28-21, and by the end of the third quarter, they had a substantial 51-36 lead.

Cantwell-Sacred Heart fought hard in the final quarter, scoring 13 points to Pali’s 15, but it wasn’t nearly enough to stop the Dolphins and senior guard Gipson, who scored 27 points and earned tournament MVP honors. Sophomore guard Williams also had a good game, scoring 14 points, while freshman forward Nwaba added 6. Both were named to the all-tournament team. Sophomore guard Martin contributed 15 points in the victory.

In the preceding days, the Dolphins beat their other tournament opponents to earn the spot in the championship game. They first dominated the Whittier Cardinals 74- 39 on Dec. 26 with Williams scoring 26 points, while Gipson added 19. Nwaba also picked off 12 rebounds, while Williams grabbed 9.