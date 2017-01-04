Dramatic Finishes for PaliHi Boys Hoops in D1Bound Christmas Classic Tourny

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

The Palisades High School boys basketball team played two dramatic tournament games in late December, losing once in the final seconds and then winning the other with their final shot.

Pali’s Chris Kurihara sank that winning shot with three seconds left to give the Dolphins a 72-70 win in their last game of the D1Bound Christmas Classic tournament on Dec. 30. However, just two days earlier, Van Nuys scored at the buzzer to defeat Pali, 48-47.

The loss was a difficult one as the Dolphins came out strong in the first quarter to take an 18-9 lead, but then the next two quarters were exactly even with each team earning 6 points in the second quarter and 10 in the third. Still, Pali retained its 9-point first-quarter lead until Van Nuys stormed back, outscoring the Dolphins 23-13 to earn the one-point win at the buzzer.