Stern Lecture Will be Held at St. Matthew’s

Dr. Walter Brueggemann will be the featured speaker at this year’s Stern Lecture on Jan. 6 and 7 at St. Matthew’s Church, 1031 Bienveneda Ave. To reserve a seat for this free, limited-capacity event, email sternlecture@stmatthews.com or call (310)454-1358 ext. 128.

The lecture will consist of three separate talks, beginning on Friday from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Brueggemann’s second and third lectures will follow on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a break between the two talks.

Considered “one of the most influential Bible interpreters of our time,” Dr. Brueggemann’s highly regarded books include Message of the Psalms, Theology of the Old Testament and The Prophetic Imagination. He is particularly renowned for his method combining literary and sociological modes when interpreting the Bible.

Brueggemann is the current William Marcellus McPheeters professor emeritus of the Old Testament at Columbia Theological Seminary, where he served on the faculty from 1986-2003. Prior to that, he taught at the Eden Theological Seminary from 1961-86.

The Stern Lecture series was established in 1986 by Dr. W. Eugene Stern in memory of his wife, Libby Naffziger Stern, and is dedicated to bringing international scholars to The Parish of St. Matthew for lectures and preaching opportunities.