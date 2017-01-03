Palisadian in Trojan Guild of L.A. Goes Caroling

Members of the Trojan Guild of Los Angeles enjoyed a holiday luncheon at the historic Valley Hunt Club in Pasadena in December. Afterward, those in attendance went caroling, including Missie McClure from Pacific Palisades. She was president of the Guild in 1986-87.

Guild President Nikki Dana (left) and former Guild President Missie McClure at the December luncheon. Photo: Candy Yee

The Trojan Guild has been an active women’s philanthropic support group at USC since 1960. Members raise money for scholarships while enjoying friendship and intellectual enrichment through speakers from USC. Any woman who has attended USC for one year and is 30 years of age or older is invited to apply for membership. Contact Patricia Dowling at (310) 456-2323 for more information. 

