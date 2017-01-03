Palisades-Malibu YMCA Offers Plans For the New Year

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

When Palisades-Malibu YMCA Interim Executive Director James Kirtley called the Palisades News in the last week of December, we had a chance to learn what’s up at the Y going into 2017.

Kirtley alerted us to the upcoming four-week class, “Make Yourself Great Again,” which will cover how to make New Year’s resolutions stick.

The class will be led by Ellen Coleman, a certified clinical hypnotherapist, on four consecutive Saturdays in January, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Y facility on Via de la Paz. Attendance is limited to 25 and Y members will be given preference.