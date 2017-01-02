Pacific Palisades Community Council ‘Citizen’ Dinner Honors 7 Activists

By Bill Bruns

Palisades News Advisor

Photos by Lesly Hall

“We all need to perpetuate the legacy of the volunteers who have lived here,” said Daphne Gronich when she received her Citizen of the Year award from the Pacific Palisades Community Council on Dec. 8. “We need more people to say yes, and new volunteers to help carry the torch.”

Gronich, an attorney who moved here with her husband, Paul Nagle, in 1997, has been president of the nonprofit parade/concert/fireworks organizing committee Palisades Americanism Parade Association (PAPA) for three years—charged with raising nearly $150,000 a year to pay all the costs—and has said “yes” to various leadership roles at Palisades Elementary, Paul Revere Middle School and the Palisades Charter Schools Foundation.

“I know that we all get back way more than we put in when we spend volunteer time and donate to support the organizations that enrich our lives,” said Gronich, speaking to an audience that included numerous past ‘Citizen’ and Golden Sparkplug honorees at Gladstone’s restaurant.

The Citizen award has been handed out since 1947, and the Sparkplug award since 1974. The Community Council also inaugurated the Pride of the Palisades award in 2014, presented this year to longtime businessman Bob Benton.

Sharon Kilbride (the 2015 ‘Citizen’) and Council member Bruce Schwartz introduced the first Sparkplug winner, Patrick Hart. They praised the Google mapping system he devised to monitor homeless encampments in the Palisades and facilitate and coordinate efforts by the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness, LAPD, LAFD, Recreation and Parks, and two OPCC outreach workers.

Kilbride added, “Patrick is truly an amazing man and has helped countless homeless individuals [move] into shelter and off the streets.”