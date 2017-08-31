2017 Palisades News Ad Sales Media Kit

The audience you need to reach in print and online!

  • Locally Veteran owned
  • Published on the 1st & 3rd Wednesday of each month. (Jul./Aug: 2nd & 4th Wed.).
  • Delivered FREE to 15,000 residences and businesses in Pacific Palisades, as well as, Mandeville, Sullivan and Santa Monica Canyons.
  • Competing weekly newspaper, the Palisadian-Post, has fewer than 3,000 paid subscribers. The Palisades News delivers 18,000 more copies per month.
  • Ads in the Palisades News are considerably less cluttered than the Palisadian-Post.
  • Less clutter drives more attention to each ad.
  •  
  • The only local website with up-to-date news and complete feature articles.
  • palisadesnews.com 11,000+ (and, climbing) Total Monthly Unique Visitors. l
 

Publication Dates (SPECIAL SUPPLEMENT SECTIONS)

Ad Size – Single Insertion Rate

Full – page ( 9 7⁄8 ” x 1 2 1⁄4 ” ) $ 1 , 5 0 0

Half-page (97⁄8” x 61⁄8”) $800

Quarter-page (47⁄8” x 61⁄8”) $500

Eighth-page (47⁄8” x 3”) $300

Mini-Horizontal (47⁄8” x 11⁄4”)* $150

Mini-Square (23⁄8” x 23⁄8”)* $150

Frequency Discount

TotalAds: 2 3 4 5 6 7+ Discount/Ad: 21⁄2% 5% 71⁄2% 10% 121⁄2% 15%

JAN 4 MAR 1 MAY 3 JUL 12 SEP 6 NOV 1

, JAN2 18

0

FEB 1

APR 5

JUN 7

AUG 9

BACK TO SCHOOL

OCT 4 DEC 6

FEB 15

APR 19

CAMPS & SCHOOLS

JUN 21

AUG 23

OCT 18

HOME & GARDEN

DEC 20

MAR 15

1 7

MAY 17

HOME & GARDEN

JUL 26

SEP 20

NOV 15

HAPPY HOLIDAYS

GIFT GUIDE

JUN 28

4TH OF JULY PARADE PROGRAM

*Not available for frequency discount palisasdesnews.com

Ad Size

300×250* 500×215*

Rate Duration

$100 30 Days

$150 30 Days *Dots Per Inch

Archives

  • expand2017 (761)
  • expand2016 (758)
  • expand2015 (25)
  • expand2014 (91)