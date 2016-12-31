Terri Bromberg: Dancing with Glass

By Laurie Rosenthal

Staff Writer

Photos by Bart Bartholomew

On a recent Saturday afternoon, Terri Bromberg hosted a glassblowing open house and sale in the art de- partment at Santa Monica College.

With warm temperatures outside, the room that houses the furnace felt as hot as being inside an oven, perhaps because the furnace reaches 2,400 degrees.

Bromberg, a 31-year resident of Pacific Palisades, began glassblowing at SMC 15 years ago. Now she is an associate professor at the school, where for 12 years she has been teaching a variety of classes, including glass fusion, stone carving and 3D design and sculpture.

“This is the only teaching facility in the Los Angeles area that includes glass classes,” she told the Palisades News. Her classes, which fill up on the first day of registration, include about 30 students who range in age from high school and college kids to seniors.

Bromberg’s class meets twice a week, plus an additional three hours of lab time per student per semester.

Owing to high gas prices, many private studios in L.A. have closed, yet the San Francisco Bay area still boasts a thriving glass artist community.

The demands of glassblowing, a centuries-old art form, are more challenging than many other art forms.

The first step is to take glass from the furnace and begin blowing. Glass starts moving at 1,000 degrees, and can be reheated by put- ting it back in the fire, which allows the artist to alter the shape, and add colors and layers.

“If the glass is hot enough, it blows very easily. If you see people turning purple from blowing too hard, they needed more heat. They’re blowing at the wrong time,” Bromberg said.