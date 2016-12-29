Talented Palisades Twins Shine on National Level

For Alphson, who plans to study filmmaking and screenwriting in college, the entire experience with Suckerpunch Sexism has been enriching. She met and befriended other young writers, including one who writes occasionally for the New York Times. She had also never directed something she had written, and she found that she was a stronger, more passionate director when she worked from her own screenplay. In addition, she felt more satisfied writing this piece because it was meaningful to her.

“I’ve written a few screenplays in the past, but I didn’t feel like there was anything substantial behind them,” said Alphson, who also writes for her school newspaper. “This screenplay felt like it could make a difference with the people who read it. It had a pointed political message. It wasn’t just fluff.”

Her sister, Kristiane, is also a creative person, who chooses music as her main venue to express herself. She sings and plays both piano and guitar, and she is currently going through the audition process for her college applications while also recording her first EP, which she hopes to finish by February.

The two girls lived in Pacific Palisades with their parents, Lisa Up de Graff and John Alphson.

“I’m producing myself in my laundry room,” Kristiane said. “I bought a cheap mic and a pop filter to block noises.” She has already created a few home recordings and released seven of them on soundcloud.com, where one warm, evocative cover of a Coldplay song has earned her more than 1,110 listens. Her songwriting is also featured on a few of the songs, including her newest release, “I’m Not Her.”