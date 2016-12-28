SKINxFIVE in Pacific Palisades Specializes in Skin Care

By Laurel Busby

Taking care of skin is a passion for sisters Christine Nell and KarriAnn Erdmann.

The two nurse practitioners, who are co-owners of the new business SKINxFIVE with Dr. Ava Shamban, began focusing on skin in their teens.

“I suffered from acne, and it really affected me and my self-esteem,” said Nell, 41. As a nurse, “I was passionate about focusing on thorough and effective acne treatment.”

Erdmann added, “At 35, I still suffer from acne. I have very sensitive skin. If someone looks at me too long, I feel like I bruise. Skin has always always been such a passion. Right now, I feel like my skin is looking top-notch. But it takes a lot of work. You have to really nurture your skin. You can’t take it for granted.”

Their business, SKINxFIVE (skin times five), which opened in June at 970 Monument (upstairs), has a particularly focused approach to skin care that is all cosmetic with five specific offerings, Nell said. The idea is to provide quick in-and-out services that offer instant results with no pain or downtime.

The five services are called refresher (exfoliating enzyme masks tailored to various skin types/issues), infuser (infusing microderm abrasion facials), lineless (botox injections), spotless (gentle laser treatments to rejuvenate skin) and firminator (radio frequency treatments that “lift, tighten and iron out wrinkles”).