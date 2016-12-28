Singing the Roadhouse Blues at Barney’s Beanery

By Bob Vickrey

Special to the Palisades News

Say it ain’t so, West Hollywood! We’re told the venerable Barney’s Beanery restaurant is going to be displaced soon by a new upscale hotel.

The developers there are making singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell appear prophetic when recalling lyrics from her 1970 hit “Big Yellow Taxi:”

“They’ve paved Paradise and put up a

parking lot

With a pink hotel, a boutique, and

swinging hot spot”

Plans call for the 89-year-old landmark to be disassembled and eventually restored on the same property during the construction of the five-story boutique hotel. But many longtime customers are skeptical that their favorite haunt will someday return as the same unconventional homey spot that it is today.

A recent Los Angeles Times story regarding the controversial addition of yet another hotel cited citizen concerns about traffic congestion and parking in the already dense corridor along Santa Monica Boule vard. (Sound familiar, Palisadians?)