Palisades Highlands Street Names

By Michael Edlen

Special to the Palisades News



In 1990 Randy and Betty Lou Young published Street Names of Pacific Palisades & Other Tales. This article is based on that book.

The Highlands is the last large-scale development in Pacific Palisades. Located at the top of Santa Ynez Canyon, the area was a focus of several major environmental battles from 1928-80. The huge expanse of mountain acreage south of Mulholland between Topanga and Sepulveda was almost developed into several communities which would have doubled the population of the Palisades in the 1950s. In the 1960s the then-owners came close to getting approval for 11 “villages” with schools and commercial centers, with a projected population of 63,000.

Widespread opposition to the plan led to the formation of the Santa Monica Mountains Regional Park Association with Marvin Braude as chairman. Its goal was to preserve the residential character of the area and to establish a large park in the mountains west of Sepulveda. During the same period the Pacific Palisades Property Owners’ Association was formed to implement a new master plan for the area.