PaliHi Grad Earns M.D./Ph.D.

By Laura Abruscato

Contributing Writer

Twelve years after graduating from Palisades High School, Daniel Fox graduated with distinction with an M.D. and a Ph.D. in molecular physiology and biophysics from the University of Iowa in June.

The former PaliHi swimmer completed four years of college and eight years of graduate school with no debt, having had all his tuition covered by scholarships, including a grant for physicians/scientists from the National Institutes of Health.

After completing his residency and fellowship at Barnes-Jewish Hospital at Washington University in St. Louis, Fox will use his dual degrees to see patients as a cardiologist as well as conduct medically related research in the lab. He hopes to work on novel therapies for patients with heart disease.

“There’s a lot of questions yet to be answered, such as why do some patients respond to some therapies and others don’t,” said Fox, whose doctoral research was in endocrinology and metabolism.

Fox found the M.D./Ph.D. dual-degree program was a perfect blend of his interest in clinical medicine and basic science. His current residency includes two years of internal medicine on the hospital floor and in the ICU, after which he will begin a cardiology fellowship program. His initial interest in the medical field was sparked by his uncle, Dr. Daniel Reiders, a cardiologist who took him on rounds at a young age.