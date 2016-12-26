Thomas Mann’s Pacific Palisades House: Fortunate Purchase

At that time, we were trying to raise money to build our town’s new library. I was personal friends of the owners, Jon and Chet Lappen, and they agreed to let us have a program there to honor the famous previous owners of their home, Thomas and Katia Mann.

The Manns had fled Germany in 1938 as the threat of war moved closer. Thomas was not Jewish, but his wife Katia was, so he accepted a guest professorship at Princeton. Moving west in 1942, they found an “inexpensive” piece of land in the Palisades on San Remo.

The Manns chose Julius Ralph Davidson as their architect, and named the house “The House of Seven Palms.”

In 1952, when the Manns moved to Switzerland, the Lappens purchased the property directly from the couple.

With luck for the fundraiser, I was able to locate the two personal secretaries of Thomas Mann: Konrad Kellen and Hilde Reach.

Kellen was the first to assist Mann, until he went to war in 1943. On his return, he was employed at The Rand Corporation. Interesting was the fact that he and his family lived right across the street from Villa Aurora on Paseo Miramar. Right under my nose, and I didn’t know it.