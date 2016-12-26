Palisadian Mitzi Blahd Gifts $1 Million to Santa Monica College

By Libby Motika

Palisades News Contributor

This grateful student did more than thank her professor on graduation day or cite her school as having changed her life. No, this grateful student, Palisadian Mitzi Blahd, has given $1 million to the Santa Monica College Foundation honoring retired SMC political science professor Harvey Stromberg.

The gift will provide scholarships in Stromberg’s name and fund “living history” short films of eight SMC Emeritus students, produced by the award-winning SMC film production program.

“The scholarships and films will not only provide extremely deserving students an opportunity to expand their world beyond their wildest expectations, but also record for posterity the incredible life stories of some of our Emeritus College students,” said Dr. Kathryn E. Jeffery, SMC Superin- tendent/President and Foundation member.

Blahd and Stromberg’s friendship began in an unexpected way, which as it turned out, was destined to occur.

“In the 1970s, my husband and I were major travelers,” Blahd recalled. “I’d go to the bank for travelers checks and one day, the bank clerk asked me where I was going this time. I said China, and the clerk asked me if I’d ever heard Harvey Stromberg’s lecture on China. As it turned out, we were leaving in two days for our trip, but signed up for his class upon our return.”