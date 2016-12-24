Washington’s Christmas River Crossing

By Jeff Santos

Special to the Palisades News

This year will mark the 240th anniversary of the most famous river crossing in American history. At sunset, on a snowy Christmas night in 1776, George Washington assembled his cold, hungry, dwindling and dispirited army on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River about nine miles above Trenton, New Jersey.

For the next ten hours, watercraft ferried across that fast-flowing, ice-choked river 2,400 men, 90 horses and 18 pieces of artillery. By 4 a.m., Washington was leading them through a blizzard toward Trenton, and by noon this ragtag fighting force had won its first victory and had changed the course of the war.

“Seldom has so much been done with such slender means,” wrote historian John Fiske. Seventy-five years later, in 1851, a German painter named Emanuel Leutze gave us his colossal 12-by-20-foot version of Washington’s trip across the river, and it’s probably safe to say that this dramatic masterpiece has defined the event for most Americans. Never mind that nearly everything in the Leutze painting is wrong: the boats, the flag, the uniforms, the light, the ice; even the river is more Rhine than Delaware. Additionally, Washington and the flag-bearing James Monroe are too old. But hey, a painter (in Dusseldorf, no less) is entitled to take artistic license.

More problematic is the historians who’ve also gotten the story wrong. John Marshall got it wrong in 1805; so did Washington Irving in 1860, Douglas Southall Freeman in 1951 and David McCullough in 2005. In fact, the crossing, says Princeton Professor Kemble Widmer, is “the least understood and most erroneously reported event of the entire eight years of the American Revolution.”

Why? Because there’s so little evidence detailing exactly how Washington moved his fighting force, the horses and 400 tons of heavy equipment from one side of the river to the other.

For the longest time, the only documents historians could get their hands on were a few letters from Washington in which he discussed the need to round up a fleet of Durham boats, which were essentially really long and really wide canoes. Each Durham could carry 30 to 35 men. But they could carry neither a cannon nor a horse. The cannon were too wide, and a horse can’t jump into a boat without breaking a leg. Had there been time enough to somehow harness, raise, swing and lower a horse into a Durham, there was not enough smooth space to stand. Professor Widmer quotes one expert saying that horses so confined would either “jump overboard or kick the boat apart.”

That meant Washington had to have included in his battle plan another means of transport. And somewhere there had to be a letter spelling out the specifics.